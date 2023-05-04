Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$592.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.12 million. Freshworks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to 0-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 5,457,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,634. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.77. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $68,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,468.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $68,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,468.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Freshworks by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

