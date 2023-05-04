Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Frontdoor stock traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 951,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,595. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,396,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 32.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Frontdoor by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

