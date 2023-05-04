Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,135 shares of company stock worth $1,382,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

