FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 21,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,665. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.
