Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.43

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

