FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Issued By National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNW. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.63 and a 52-week high of C$18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

