G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $108.81 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded up 159.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

