Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

