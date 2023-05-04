Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,286 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $83,093,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 268,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

