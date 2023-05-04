Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 398 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.29. 1,925,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,827. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

