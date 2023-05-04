Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 398 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.29. 1,925,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,827. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

