Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 4,920 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,935,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. 1,798,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

