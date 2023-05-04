Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,748. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

