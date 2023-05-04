Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,985,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.15. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

