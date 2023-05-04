Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 139,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $75.32. 2,384,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,719. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.