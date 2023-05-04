GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.18 on Wednesday. 18,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.51.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
