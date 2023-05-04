GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.18 on Wednesday. 18,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.