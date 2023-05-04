GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 645,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 160,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,585. GAN has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.26.
Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
