GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 645,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 160,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,585. GAN has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Antara Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,737,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in GAN by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 227,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

