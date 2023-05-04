Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $101.58. 1,001,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,660. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

