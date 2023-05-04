Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.06. 101,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,682. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Gartner by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

