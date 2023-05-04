Gartner (NYSE:IT) Trading 3.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $324.15 and last traded at $317.36. 168,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 463,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.60.

The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.