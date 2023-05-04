GateToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $645,383.82 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00018034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $508.41 million and approximately $645,383.82 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,841.34 or 1.00037613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002299 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,440 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,440.4868557 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.23936153 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $718,365.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

