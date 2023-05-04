Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.
Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance
Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,927. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $556.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.
Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.