Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,927. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $556.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

