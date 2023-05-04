Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of GNK stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

