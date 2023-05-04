General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 76.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Electric by 911.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,158. The firm has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

