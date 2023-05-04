General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

