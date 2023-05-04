General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $57,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

