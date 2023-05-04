General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

NYSE GM opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

