General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

