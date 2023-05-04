Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE:GNW traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,775. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.