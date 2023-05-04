GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 379,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Stock Performance

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. 181,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.