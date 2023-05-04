Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $52.06. 50,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,067. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 133,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

