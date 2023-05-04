Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ ROCK traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $52.06. 50,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,067. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.
