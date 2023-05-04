Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

