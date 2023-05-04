Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $377.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $391.60.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
