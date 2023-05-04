Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 1,759,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,400. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

