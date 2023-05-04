Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

GILD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 426,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

