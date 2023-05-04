Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GKOS traded up $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 731,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,556. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

