Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $60.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

