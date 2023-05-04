Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

GIC opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.32.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after acquiring an additional 94,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

