Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $862.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

