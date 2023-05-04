Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

ALTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

