Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.95. 1,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Global X China Materials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Global X China Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X China Materials ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

