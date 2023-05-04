Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

