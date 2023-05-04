Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRET opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $262.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.