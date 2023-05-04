Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life updated its FY23 guidance to $10.28 to $10.52 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.52 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 625,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $112,989,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

