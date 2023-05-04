GMX Price Reaches $69.15 on Top Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $69.15 or 0.00238020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $600.52 million and $29.24 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,211,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,683,984 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

