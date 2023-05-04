Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Gogo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gogo Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 335,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gogo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gogo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

