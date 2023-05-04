Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Goldgroup Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

