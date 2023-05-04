Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.50

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63.75 ($0.80), with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.81).

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £215.38 million, a PE ratio of 224.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.03.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Guidry purchased 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,719.70 ($4,647.30). Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.