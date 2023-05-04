Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.1-965.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.73 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.89 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.58. 514,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,159. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

