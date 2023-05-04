Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.10 million-$965.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.87 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.90 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ LOPE traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. 514,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,159. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
