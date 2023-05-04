Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.38

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 240292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 455,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 396,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300,398 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284,619 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.